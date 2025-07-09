20th Century Studios’ THE AMATEUR Sets Hulu Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



20th Century Studios’ The Amateur, starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne, will make its debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers starting July 17. The movie was previously released on digital platforms on June 20.

The Amateur follows THE JOURNEY of CIA codebreaker Charlie Heller (Malek), who channels his intellect into a RELENTLESS PURSUIT of justice after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Under the tactical guidance of seasoned CIA operative Henderson (Fishburne), Heller evolves from analyst to avenger in a story of love, loss, and retribution.

Directed by James Hawes from the novel by Robert Littrell, The Amateur made its theatrical debut on April 11, 2025. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan (Superman, Broadway's The Big Knife), Caitríona Balfe, Tony-nominee Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, and Julianne Nicholson.

Watch a preview below.