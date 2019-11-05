2020: RACE TO SAVE THE PLANET Premieres on The Weather Channel Thursday, Nov. 7

"2020: Race to Save the Planet" is a one-hour, primetime special featuring conversations with the network's meteorologists and nine Democratic and Republican presidential candidates on climate change (produced in partnership with The Climate Desk, a media consortium). Viewers will hear from Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Governor Mark Sanford, former Governor Bill Weld, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, former Congressman Joe Walsh, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg about how climate change is impacting jobs, the economy, national security, extreme weather, and more and how their administrations would address these issues directly.

Dr. Rick Knabb, former Director of the National Hurricane Center and the network's on-air hurricane expert, hosts the program and conducted the interviews along with meteorologist and co-host of AMHQ Stephanie Abrams and Climate Desk journalists Sarah Holder, Jamilah King, Rebecca Leber, Brentin Mock, and Nikhil Swaminathan. The interviews were recorded in communities impacted by extreme weather, that have seen the effects of the changing climate firsthand.

During the special, Dr. Knabb will be live-tweeting from The Weather Channel's Twitter account from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET. Immediately following the special, Dr. Knabb, On-Camera Meteorologist Chris Warren, and Mother Jones Reporter Jamilah King will then participate in a Periscope Q&A on The Weather Channel's Twitter-based platform Pattrn and answer viewer questions from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET.





