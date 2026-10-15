14TH to Screen at The Ford with Ava DuVernay in Conversation

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The Ford will present a special screening of Ava DuVernay's new documentary 14TH on October 29. The free event offers audiences a first look at the film before its worldwide debut on Netflix on December 4.

Look closely at the constitutional crises dominating headlines today and a pattern emerges, hardwired into 160 years of history. Ten years after her Academy Award-nominated documentary 13TH examined the prison industrial complex and mass incarceration in the United States, 14TH exposes an unfinished battle to define America, now taking on drastic new dimensions.

Following the screening, DuVernay will be joined by participants featured in the documentary and a moderator for a live conversation exploring the film's themes and contemporary relevance. Additional guests to be announced.

Presented in partnership with ARRAY Alliance, the event brings audiences together for an evening of film and dialogue centered on some of the most pressing questions facing American civic life today. Previously announced as Ava DuVernay's Main Character Energy, the October 29 event has been updated to feature a free public screening of 14TH and post-screening conversation with DuVernay and special guests. Tickets can be reserved at theford.com.

'As a daughter of Los Angeles, I dreamed of bringing 14TH to the city in a big way. I'm thrilled that our non-profit ARRAY Alliance can offer hundreds of free tickets to fellow Angelenos in the gorgeous Ford Theater. This marks the film's first public screening in the country beyond the festival circuit,' said DuVernay. 'There's a difference between something being over and something being resolved. A great deal of American history is over. Far less of it has been resolved. Our film tries to show you the hidden operating system underneath the country we're living in now.'

About Ava DuVernay

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is an Academy Award nominee and winner of Emmy, BAFTA, Sundance, Image and Peabody Awards. Her films include SELMA, 13TH, MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, A WRINKLE IN TIME and ORIGIN. She has created seven television series, including the acclaimed WHEN THEY SEE US and QUEEN SUGAR. Founder of the narrative change collective ARRAY, DuVernay holds honorary doctorates from Yale and Morehouse, along with the Great Americans Medal from the Smithsonian. She currently serves on the American Film Institute Advisory Board in her third term.

About ARRAY

Founded in 2011 by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, ARRAY is a multi-platform arts and social impact collective dedicated to narrative change. The organization catalyzes its work through a quartet of mission-driven entities: the film distribution arm ARRAY Releasing, the content company ARRAY Filmworks, the programming and production hub ARRAY Creative Campus and the non-profit group ARRAY Alliance.

About The Ford

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, The Ford is a County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation public park and open-air amphitheater with just under 1,200 seats. Under the stewardship of the LA Phil, it offers an intimate performance experience where no patron is more than 96 feet from the stage.

The LA Phil thanks the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation for its partnership, collaboration, and direct financial support, which makes programming at The Ford possible. This support fuels a range of arts education and workforce development initiatives, including Community Residencies that build skills and career pathways for young creatives; the Emerging Concert Photographers program, which provides mentorship and paid assignments; and the Artist & Venue Apprenticeship, offering high school students hands-on experience in production, hospitality, and crafts. The LA Phil partners with IATSE Local 33 to deliver opportunities for apprenticeships with paid technical training, access to union benefits, and job shadowing in all LA Phil venues, including the Ford.

Together, these programs ensure The Ford remains a vibrant, equitable space where creativity and opportunity thrive across Los Angeles County.

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