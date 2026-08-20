Ava DuVernay's 14TH to Premiere on Netflix Following Theatrical Run

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Netflix announced that Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay's new documentary 14th will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, December 4, following a theatrical release in select U.S. and U.K. theaters beginning Friday, November 27.

Previously announced as the Closing Night selection of the 64th New York Film Festival, 14th marks Ava DuVernay's return to the festival a decade after the Opening Night premiere of 13th, this time with a sweeping new documentary chronicling the enduring constitutional battle over the 14th Amendment. The film will make its world premiere at the festival on Friday, October 9.

About 14th

Written in the wreckage of the Civil War, the 14th amendment was meant to close the door on the hierarchy of human worth. Instead, it has become a permanent argument. Ava DuVernay's 14th pulls this constitutional fight out of the footnotes and into the present, chronicling the vicious battle over the amendment that has raged for over 150 years. Threading deep archival scholarship with piercing headlines of today, 14th brings together legal minds, politicians, historians and cultural voices in direct conversation with a question America still hasn't settled: Who gets to belong?

14th calls on an array of historians, lawyers, scholars, curators, cultural workers and politicians - from Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) and Anna Paulina Luna to former Senator Jeff Flake and current Senator Alex Padilla (D), from legal minds Sherrilyn Ifill, Robert Chang and Stacey Abrams to social commentators like conservative author Donald T. Critchlow and cultural critic Hasan Piker. Pulitzer Prize winners Eric Foner and David Blight round out more than 50 expert interviews conducted by DuVernay for the film.

Credits

From ARRAY, 14th is directed by Ava DuVernay and produced by Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick, Tammy Garnes and Paul Garnes.

About Director Ava DuVernay

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is an Academy Award-nominee and winner of Emmy, BAFTA, Sundance, Image and Peabody Awards. Her films include Selma, 13th, Middle of Nowhere, A Wrinkle in Time and Origin. She has created seven television series, including the acclaimed When They See Us and history-making Queen Sugar. Founder of the narrative change collective ARRAY, DuVernay holds honorary doctorates from Yale University and Morehouse College, along with the Great Americans Medal from the Smithsonian Institution. Following multiple terms on the boards of The Sundance Institute and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, she currently serves on the American Film Institute Advisory Board in her third term.

About ARRAY Filmworks

Founded in 2010, ARRAY Filmworks develops films, television, documentary, brand and installation projects that explore history, identity and the human condition through distinctive cinematic storytelling. The company's work has earned Academy Award, BAFTA, Emmy and Peabody recognition. ARRAY Filmworks has produced seven feature films, including the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th and the most recent feature film Origin. The company has produced ten television series, including the Emmy Award-winning When They See Us and the acclaimed drama Queen Sugar. In addition, ARRAY Filmworks creates commissioned films and special projects for leading cultural institutions and global brands, from Prada to The Smithsonian.

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