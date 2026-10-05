Photos: WE COULD BE IN LOVE to Launch with Curtis-Smith, Chung, Phillips

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Production is officially underway on the upcoming indie romantic comedy We Could Be In Love, directed by Marie Jamora (Queen Sugar, Matlock) from a screenplay written by Terence Chen (Meet Cute in Manhattan). Starring Jasmine Curtis-Smith (The Time That Remains, Open Endings), yao (Sinners, Gold Mountain), JAMIE CHUNG (Copperhead, Dexter: New Blood), Lou Diamond Phillips (Gangland), Tamlyn Tomita (Karate Kid Part II and The Joy Luck Club) and Airline Inthyrath (aka multi-hyphenate drag persona, Jujubee; RuPaul's Drag Race), principal photography will commence in November on location in New York and Manila, Philippines.

We Could Be In Love follows Jasmine Aquino (Curtis-Smith), a grounded, working-class Filipina American woman who finds herself falling for Ambrose Lee (yao), the wealthy heir to a prominent Chinese-Filipino dynasty. As their relationship deepens, the pair are forced to navigate complex class divides, colorism, and the unspoken prejudices that shape love, identity, and belonging within the Asian diaspora.

'I grew up in the Philippines watching all the Hollywood rom-coms with my mom,' said director Marie Jamora. 'Now that I have the opportunity to direct an Asian-led romantic comedy outside the traditional American studio system, it's so exciting to lean into the cultural nuance, authenticity, and heart that global audiences are craving. Jasmine and yao bring a special combination of warmth, depth, and chemistry to their characters. I cannot wait to share our film with the world.'

'At its core, We Could Be In Love is a classic, swoon-worthy romance that doesn't shy away from the real cultural and economic friction points within our communities,' said writer and executive producer Terence Chen. 'We are thrilled to be filming in New York and Manila and capturing the vibrant, modern backdrop of these cities.'

About the Cast and Crew

Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, Marie Jamora is a Filipina director whose work spans independent film and television, rooted in stories of identity, family, and cultural connection. Her debut feature, Ang Nawawala (What Isn't There), premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival. She is among the first Filipinos in the Director's Guild of America, and has directed episodes of Queen Sugar, Matlock, Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies, and more. She is also attached to direct the feature film Imprint, a supernatural thriller executive produced by the Hayes Brothers (The Conjuring) and Liza Soberano (Forgotten Island). In addition to her directing work, Marie is the founder of CINEMA SALA, a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating and supporting cinematic and artistic work that expands cultural understanding, focusing on stories from both the Philippines and its global diaspora.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith is a Filipino-Australian actress with over a decade of experience and more than 60 screen credits across film, television, and theatre. She earned critical acclaim with a Best Supporting Actress award at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival for Transit and a Best Actress award at the Cinema One Originals Film Festival for Baka Bukas, both of which gained international festival reach. Her prominent festival work also includes Kenneth Dagatan's In My Mother's Skin, which premiered at Sundance and screened at Rotterdam in 2023. Continuing to pursue complex, character-driven, and culturally resonant stories, Curtis-Smith reaches global streaming audiences through projects such as The Time That Remains on Netflix and Open Endings on Prime Video.

yao is a versatile actor from Southeast Asia and the Bay Area whose film credits include Sinners (dir. Ryan Coogler, Warner Bros.). Upcoming projects include Gold Mountain (dir. Ang Lee, Fifth Season), John Rambo (dir. Jalmari Helander, Lionsgate / Millennium Media / AGBO), and Rooster (dir. Mills McQueen). His work includes MORE, MORE, MORE! (dir. James Thoo) and #LOOKATME (dir. Ken Kwek), for which he won 'Best Performance' at the 2022 New York Asian Film Festival. A three-time 'Best Actor' nominee for his work in Singapore theatre, yao won the award in 2018. He holds an MFA from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale (2023).

JAMIE CHUNG is an actress, mother of twins, entrepreneur and philanthropist. In film, she won the Special Jury Award at SXSW for her performance in the film Eden and is known for her roles in The Hangover II & III, Sin City 2, Oscar winning Big Hero 6 and more. In television, Jamie received praise for her role as 'Ji-Ah' in HBO's Lovecraft Country and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Jamie's most recent work includes Matt Reeves' Batman: Caped Crusader for Amazon, Spyglass film Reunion, Fox's Accused, NBC's The Hunting Party, Fox's Murder In A Small Town, hosting Dexter: Resurrection's after shows for Paramount and was recently in film Stone Cold Fox. Soon you'll be able to see Jamie in season 2 of HBO's I Love La opposite Rachel Sennott and in the feature Copperhead opposite Kiefer Sutherland.

Lou Diamond Phillips first gained widespread acclaim starring in breakout films like La Bamba, Stand and Deliver, and Young Guns. With a career spanning television and film, his recent TV credits include HBO's The Chair Company, Prodigal Son, Longmire, Quantum Leap, and Stranger Things: Tales From '85, along with Emmy-nominated roles in Conversations in LA and Crossroads of History. Phillips stars in the film Gangland, which currently has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, DC's Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths, Get Fast, Werewolves, Easter Sunday, The 33, Created Equal, and the Sundance film Filly Brown. He currently serves on the Academy Board of Governors.

Tamlyn Tomita is an Okinawan/Japanese/Filipina-American actress whose career spans over three decades. After making her screen debut as Kumiko in The Karate Kid Part II, she went on to feature in key films such as Come See the Paradise, The Joy Luck Club, Picture Bride, Four Rooms, and The Day After Tomorrow. Her prolific television career includes series regular and recurring roles in shows like The Burning Zone, Berlin Station, 24, Heroes, The Good Doctor, and Star Trek: Picard, alongside dozens of guest appearances in top dramas and comedies. Beyond Hollywood features and network television, Tomita has maintained a steady presence in independent cinema and international productions.

Airline Inthyrath (aka multi-hyphenate drag persona, Jujubee) is a Boston-based drag entertainer, actress, and recording artist who emerged as a fan favorite on Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race and subsequently competed across multiple All Stars seasons and UK vs. the World. A proud Laotian-American and trailblazer for Southeast Asian representation, her 15-year career spans prominent stage roles—including a 2025 Lucille Lortel and Dorian Award-nominated performance as The Tigress in Off-Broadway's DRAG! The Musical, alongside London's West End and touring productions like Death Drop and Hokus Pokus Live!. Expanding into film, she made her feature debut starring as stewardess 'DeeDee' in the action-comedy Stop! That! Train!, the first major motion picture from the Drag Race Universe.

The film is being produced by Geri Leigh Tiu, Annie Huang and Sonca Nguyen. Executive producers include Terence Chen, Thea Jacinto Ugarte, and Jon-Adrian 'JJ' Velazquez (Sing Sing). Behind the camera, the creative team features Costume Designer Hannah Kittell. Dino-Ray Ramos serves as Cultural Consultant on the film. Tiu, Chen, Ugarte, Kittell, and Nguyen are all part of Tiger & Dog Productions. Additional details and release plans will be announced in the coming months.

About Tiger & Dog Productions

Tiger & Dog Productions is a New York City-based film and television production company focused on developing and producing independent, creator-driven projects, rooted in Asian-American culture.















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