144TH WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW Returns to FOX Sports

With football's big game come and gone, Fox Sports showcases the world's top canine athletes from Saturday, Feb. 8, through Tuesday, Feb. 11, on FS1, FS2 and digital platforms. Several of the network's most familiar voices make their way to New York City for the annual event, which begins with the Masters Agility Championship at Westminster and culminates with the crowning of Best in Show.

Coming off his fifth SUPER BOWL and before heading to his 17th Daytona 500, veteran Fox Sports broadcaster Chris Myers and Gail Miller Bisher, THE VOICE of the Westminster Kennel Club, are joined by veteran judge Don Sturz in the broadcast booth. Primetime coverage of the 144th WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW begins Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7:00 PM ET on FS1 with a 30-minute pre-event program before breed winners enter the ring at 7:30 PM ET.

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft returns to host FS1's primetime coverage, welcoming viewers to Madison Square Garden for the nation's second-longest continuously held sporting event. Jamie Little is back at Westminster as a reporter on FS1's primetime coverage before heading down to Florida to cover her sixth Daytona 500.

Westminster Week begins this weekend with the seventh annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster, which is televised on FS1 at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. Fox Sports play-by-play announcer John Strong makes his Westminster debut, joining analyst Terry Simons and reporter Jennifer Hale to call the action from Pier 94 in New York City. Live streaming of the preliminary rounds is available on the Fox Sports app, the WKC app and WestminsterKennelClub.org.

Strong and Hale also contribute to coverage of daytime breed judging on Monday and Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 PM ET on FS2. They are joined by veteran judges Kimberly Meredith-Cavanna and Jason Hoke live from Pier 94. Daytime breed judging is streamed live on the Fox Sports app, the WKC app and WestminsterKennelClub.org from 8:30 AM-4:00 PM ET on Sunday and from 8:30 AM-4:30 PM ET on Monday and Tuesday.

The full schedule of WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW coverage on FS1, FS2 and Fox Sports and Westminster Kennel Club digital platforms can be found below and at WestminsterKennelClub.org. Programming televised on FS1 and FS2 can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app and on FOXSports.com.





