110 STORIES Alum Stelio Savante Signs with SMS Talent

The South African American actor/producer currently starring opposite Matt Dillon as Portuguese coffee plantation foreman Mayor Alvares in David L. Cunningham's Running For Grace now showing on Netflix, has signed with SMS Talent in Los Angeles. Savante who also voiced the popular character 'Ajax' in Call Of Duty: BLACK OPS 4, will next be seen in two highly anticipated features releasing later this year. Starring opposite Frank Langella & Bobby Cannavale in the comedy Lapham Rising based on the best-selling novel with the same title.

Also starring opposite Jim Caviezel & Claudia Karvan in the Middle Eastern political thriller Infidel directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh, filmed on location in Jordan. Also starring opposite Francois Arnaud as Reiko Aylesworth's love interest in Vertical Entertainment's newly released Times Square thriller Rapid Eye Movement directed by Peter Bishai. His most recent television credits include the series The Chosen and Tyler Perry's The Haves And The Have Nots. He continues to be represented by Opus Entertainment and VOX.

SMS Talent's distinguished client list includes Academy Award Nominee and BAFTA Award winner Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Blade Runner 2049), Jeffrey Jones (Deadwood), Matt McCoy (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and Helen Slater (Supergirl).

Photo Credits: Logan Fahey





