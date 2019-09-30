Bradley Arthur Maxwell Returns with New Single 'Alone'

Americana singer/songwriter Bradley Arthur Maxwell has returned with a brand new single titled, "Alone." The track is out now and can be streamed on your favorite streaming service.



"Alone" is a stunning entry point into Maxwell's world. It's a slow-motion meditation on loneliness - whether it's the loneliness of missing a lost loved one or the self-imposed isolation of our digital age. He's made a tune that evokes darkened urban rooms and windswept prairies - both in the same song. The acoustic arrangement, garnished with distant whistling, could have come from a Sergio Leone soundtrack.



"Alone" was recorded at Echo Lake Studios near Halifax, Nova Scotia, with multi-instrumentalist and award-winning producer Daniel Ledwell. This is the second single to be released from Bradley Arthur Maxwell from his sessions with Ledwell, with more to follow in coming months.



Prior to this release, Maxwell shared his debut single/video titled, "Easy On Me." The video was premiered on The 405, who calls the track, "a minimalist tune packed with staggering emotional heft." Shot by director Britt Wilen, the video features Maxwell spontaneously interpretive dancing on Venice beach. We even see "real people pass on by without so much as a glance at Maxwell, somehow underlining his proclamation about feeling 'exposed' on the West Coast." [The 405]





