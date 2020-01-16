A+E Networks' HISTORYTalks to Launch with Conversation with Presidents Bush and Clinton

A+E Networks® today unveiled additional details of its forthcoming HISTORYTalks, a traveling speaker series of live events that will explore newsworthy topics and historical milestones through conversations with global leaders, trailblazers, historians, authors and filmmakers.

The first in the series of day-long events will feature an exclusive session with President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush in conversation with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Details of the event can be found at www.history-talks.com and seats are now available at www.carnegiehall.org.

In addition to the featured conversation with Presidents Bush and Clinton, guests will hear from Tom Brokaw, author, journalist and former NBC NIGHTLY NEWS anchor; Nancy Gibbs, former Editor in Chief of TIME, director of the Shorenstein Center and the visiting Edward R. Murrow professor at Harvard Kennedy School; General Stanley McChrystal (ret.), former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan, former leader of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and founder of the McChrystal Group; Elizabeth D. Samet, professor of English at West Point and author of critically-acclaimed, award-winning books including NO MAN'S LAND and Soldier's Heart; Pete Souza, former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama, an Official White House Photographer for President Reagan, and former Director of the White House photo office; and other historians, thought leaders, and trailblazers.

HISTORYTalks will continue to invite communities across the country to engage with speakers at future events throughout the year. HISTORYTalks is the first in a slate of scheduled events to mark HISTORY's 25th anniversary.

"We are so honored to be joined by President Clinton and President Bush for our inaugural HISTORYTalks event," said Paul Buccieri, President of A+E Networks. "As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of HISTORY, we are fortunate to have two iconic leaders with us to explore our nation's past, the importance of leadership, and the relevance of history in our lives today."

"Exploring our history and the legacy of our leaders is one of vital ways we learn about who we are as a nation, and how we have strived to fulfill our founding ideals over time," said Kearns Goodwin. "I am so proud to join with HISTORY for this special conversation with Presidents Bush and Clinton, to inspire people everywhere to learn more about our nation's storied past and the leaders and everyday people who have shaped it."

Kearns Goodwin is also an executive producer of HISTORY's upcoming documentary, "Washington," a three-part series which will premiere in 2020 on HISTORY.

HISTORY® is the leading destination for award-winning series and specials, engaging its audience across all platforms with insightful and entertaining historical programming.





