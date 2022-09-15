Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process At The Guggenheim to Present Preview of The Metropolitan Opera's MEDEA By Luigi Cherubini

Cast members will perform highlights from this opera about a formidable sorceress who stops at nothing in her quest for vengeance.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present a preview presentation of The Metropolitan Opera's upcoming production of Medea by Luigi Cherubini, featuring performance highlights and panel discussion with the creative team. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

The Metropolitan Opera: "Medea" by Luigi Cherubini

Monday, September 19, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35

Before Luigi Cherubini's rarely performed masterpiece Medea opens the Metropolitan Opera's 2022-23 season, cast members will perform highlights from this opera about a formidable sorceress who stops at nothing in her quest for vengeance. Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with the production's creative team, who are bringing this stirring mythic drama to the Met stage for the first time in the company's history.

Participants

Peter Gelb, General Manager

David McVicar, Production

Carlo Rizzi, Conductor

Sondra Radvanovsky, Soprano

Matthew Polenzani. Tenor

Janai Brugger, Soprano

Howard Watkins, Pianist

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 9 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.


