Winner: World Premiere Recording of Kaija Saariaho's ARIANA MATER under Salonen Wins Opera Grammy

ARIANA MATER, the opera by Kaija Saariaho who died from a brain tumor last summer at 70, won this year's Grammy for Best Opera Recording, with a French language libretto by Amin Maalouf. It was issued last August by Deutsche Grammophon, featuring the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus under Esa-Pekka Salonen.

The recording captures a performance, directed by Peter Sellars, days after her death in June 2024. The opera explores the relationship between a mother and her son in a war-torn country as they navigate the violence that defines their past and present, and threatens to claim their future.

The cast includes mezzo Fleur Barron in the title role, and also features Axelle Fanyo (Refka), Nicholas Phan (Yonas) and Christopher Purves (Tsargo). ADRIANA MATER was issued digitally worldwide, with a physical edition to follow this year.

The Finnish composer, who was based in Paris since 1982, had her Metropolitan Opera debut on December 1, 2016, with L'AMOUR DE LOIN, which was only the second opera by a female composer presented by the company. It was telecast to theatres worldwide on December 16 of that year as part of the Met's "Live in HD" series.

