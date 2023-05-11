Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET LIVE: DON GIOVANNI, May 20

A complimentary lecture by Dmitriy Glivinskiy, Director of the Opera Department, UCONN, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner Theatre Atrium.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 1 Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met
Review: Thar's Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – at Atlanta Opera in Tomer Zvulun's Entry into 'T Photo 2 Review: Thar’s Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – in Tomer Zvulun’s Entry into 'The Ring' at Atlanta Opera
Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments Photo 3 Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo 4 VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera

Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET LIVE: DON GIOVANNI, May 20

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Mozart's DON GIOVANNI on Saturday, May 20 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage).

A complimentary lecture by Dmitriy Glivinskiy, Director of the Opera Department, UCONN, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner Theatre Atrium (10:55 am).

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's A View from the Bridge and West Side Story, Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart's tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina-and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.





RELATED STORIES - Opera

New York Citys Newest Opera Company, Marshall Opera, Launches Photo
New York City's Newest Opera Company, Marshall Opera, Launches

On Saturday evening, May 6, 2023, at the Liederkranz, the establishment of Marshall Opera, New York City’s newest opera company, was announced.

Newcastle University and Opera North Launch New Three-Year Collaboration Photo
Newcastle University and Opera North Launch New Three-Year Collaboration

Newcastle University and Opera North have announced a new three-year collaboration, with the ambition to transform performance practice and audience accessibility through an exchange of knowledge between academic research and the operatic stage.

Review: Mimi and Rodolfo Walk Off into the Sunset in Opera Philadelphia’s BOHEME fro Photo
Review: Mimi and Rodolfo Walk Off into the Sunset in Opera Philadelphia’s BOHEME from Yuval Sharon

In an opera filled with gorgeous music, it’s hard to beat the end of LA BOHEME’s Act One, with the trifecta of arias about young love. If only tragedy and sadness weren’t going to catch up with the central pair, Mimi and Rodolfo, and their friends, in the succeeding three “tales from the Bohemian life” (as the work’s source material was called). But wait. Director Yuval Sharon to the rescue, with a version that just finished a successful run at Opera Philadelphia, playing out the story in reverse.

Interview: Charles H. Eaton of DON GIOVANNI at Minnesota Opera Photo
Interview: Charles H. Eaton of DON GIOVANNI at Minnesota Opera

Don Giovanni is an egotistical and infamous womanizer, brazen in his shameless seductions. But his betrayals soon catch up to him when divine retribution exacts the ultimate price. Set in the 1930s, this new production centers the women who cross paths with Don Giovanni and ultimately deliver his grim fate. Mozart's sharp and otherworldly opera seamlessly blends dark comedy with biting social commentary, all set to some of opera's most stirring music.


More Hot Stories For You

Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met DebutMozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met Debut
Six Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont CompetitionSix Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
Ten Singers Advance to Final Round of 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
On Site Opera Appoints Piper Gunnarson as Next General Director/CEOOn Site Opera Appoints Piper Gunnarson as Next General Director/CEO

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS