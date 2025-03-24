Virginia Opera & Richmond Symphony Partner On LOVING V. VIRGINIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virginia Opera, in collaboration with the Richmond Symphony, will present the world premiere of Loving v. Virginia, composed by Damien Geter on a libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo, with mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves as Stage Director.

The opera follows the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving, whose courage and love led to the landmark Supreme Court decision that struck down laws prohibiting interracial marriage in the United States. The production will embark on its state-wide world premiere tour, opening at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk on April 25 and 27, 2025, continuing at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax on May 3 and 4 and culminating at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond May 9, 10 and 11. As the grand finale of Virginia Opera's 50th Anniversary Season, Loving v. Virginia underscores the company's commitment to presenting stories of profound cultural and historical significance. This world premiere exemplifies Virginia Opera's dedication to innovation and inclusivity in the art form, and to Richmond Symphony's commitment to lifting Virginia voices and telling Virginia stories.

Reflecting on the project, composer Damien Geter shared: “As a native Virginian, the historical significance of Loving v. Virginia has remained with me since I was a teenager, but I'm finding there are many who are unfamiliar with this landmark case. Coming back home to Virginia and collaborating with Virginia Opera (the company where I first experienced opera) and working with Jessica Murphy Moo to tell the story of Mildred and Richard Loving is important not only for the sake of honoring their legacy, but also for ensuring the future of the art form.”

Librettist Jessica Murphy Moo added: “Mildred and Richard Loving made my own family possible. What an honor and responsibility it is to be part of a team telling their story. Think for a moment about what they achieved—they were only two people and yet they stood up to legalized racism and enacted lasting change. Their story is an inspiration. And it's also an opera! The vision they were working toward—equality, home, love—these subjects are part of opera's vast terrain. I know that Damien Geter's music will make us all feel—in new ways—the weight and importance of the Lovings' contribution to racial justice in America.”

Virginia Opera Artistic Director and Chief Conductor Adam Turner spoke about the significance of this premiere: “Considering how best to commemorate VA Opera's 50th Anniversary of producing opera in the Commonwealth has been the subject of countless conversations for a number of years. Early on, we recognized the importance of reaching at least one of two key wishes. First, to feature a Virginia story. Second, to feature a Virginia composer. With composer and Virginia-native Damien Geter, and the powerful, courageous story of Loving v. Virginia, we are thrilled to meet this incredible moment for opera in Virginia!”

Denyce Graves added, “It is an honor to be asked to join a team that has developed a project around one of the most important moments of Social Justice in the history of our country. I am confident Damien and Jessica have delivered a score and libretto worthy of the Lovings, and I am eager to manifest their blueprint into a world-class production.”

Richmond Symphony President & CEO Lacey Huszcza, reflects on the journey: “This three-year process has been extraordinary. It is unusual for a symphony to be a part of commissioning and presenting opera. But, for us, telling Virginia stories and lifting Virginia voices is a key part of our mission. Being a partner to VA Opera and bringing this production to the stage is not only an honor, it breathes life into that vision. We are so excited to share an epic love story that changed America for the better. We all know the story is powerful – we hope everyone joins in to experience the powerful music, libretto, and stage production this spring.”

﻿Soprano Flora Hawk makes her Virginia Opera debut as Mildred Jeter Loving, alongside baritone Jonathan Michie, also making his company debut, as Richard Loving. Baritone Troy Cook returns to portray ACLU lawyer Bernard Cohen, and tenor Christian Sanders makes his company debut as ACLU lawyer Philip Hirschkop. Tenor Benjamin Werley, a former Virginia Opera Herndon Foundation Emerging Artist, takes on the dual roles of Sheriff Brooks and Judge Leon M. Bazile, while Virginia-native baritone Adam Richardson returns in the role of family-friend Raymond Green. Former Herndon Foundation Emerging Artist mezzo-soprano Tesia Kwarteng plays Annette Byrd (Mildred's cousin), while baritone Phillip Bullock, another former Emerging Artist, makes his mainstage debut as Theoliver "Jake" Jeter (Mildred's father). Mezzo-soprano Melody Wilson makes her Virginia Opera debut as Musiel Byrd Jeter (Mildred's mother), and contralto Alissa Anderson returns to portray Lola Allen Loving (Richard's mother).

The creative team also includes Adam Turner as conductor, Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams as scenic designer, Jessica Jahn as Costume Designer, and Xavier Pierce as lighting designer.

For one performance at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond, an alternate cast will feature Herndon Foundation Emerging Artist soprano Chase Sanders as Mildred Jeter Loving and Hampton Roads, Virginia-native baritone Wes Mason as Richard Loving.

Performances of Loving v. Virginia will take place in three locations:

Norfolk: Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Harrison Opera House

Fairfax: Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University

Richmond: Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center

The Richmond Symphony performs as the partner orchestra in all three venues across the state of Virginia.

Tickets for Loving v. Virginia are available at https://www.lovingvvirginiaopera.com/ or from the Virginia Opera Box Office at 866-673-7282.

