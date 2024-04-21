Video: Watch the Opening Chorus from LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR at Opera Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch the opening chorus for Opera Orlando's production of LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR, which performs one more performance on April 21st, 2024.

Opera Orlando heads to Westeros as it closes its 2023-24 MainStage series with a Game of Thrones-inspired take on Donizetti’s Bel Canto masterpiece Lucia di Lammermoor. A tale of love, betrayal, and madness, Lucia is torn between allegiance to her family and her love for Edgardo–her brother Enrico’s sworn enemy. A forced marriage leads to tragic ends for all involved in this gorgeous operatic treatment of Sir Walter Scott’s gothic romance The Bride of Lammermoor.

Steinmetz Hall is transformed into the North country in this dark, original production designed and directed by Opera Orlando artistic director Grant Preisser, with Robert Wood, making his Company debut, conducting the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. General director of Opera Orlando and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser leads a stellar cast as Lucia’s duplicitous and desperate brother Enrico with the stunning American soprano Marnie Breckenridge making her Company debut in the title role of Lucia.

Also making a Company debut is Chinese baritone Zaikuan Song in the role of the cleric Raimondo, and Opera Orlando welcomes back acclaimed tenor and Company favorite Ben Gulley as Lucia’s passionate lover Edgardo. The cast also includes 2023-24 studio artists, members of the Opera Orlando chorus, and dancers from the Orlando Ballet.