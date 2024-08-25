Video: Opera for Peace Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera for Peace was featured on this week's CBS Sunday Morning. Watch the full segment here.

The organization is a non-profit that focuses on developing high-level careers for the greatest talents coming from six continents, many of whom would not have had these opportunities otherwise.

Correspondent Seth Doane spoke with African American singer Hannah Jeané Jones, who traveled to Rome to participate in the program, and soprano Forooz Razavi, who sang with an R&B group in Iran before she fell in love with opera.

"The future of opera is global if it's going to have one. And it's really up to us to provide both access, standards, connections, and a supportive ear," said instructor and co-founder Kamal Khan.

To learn more, visit: https://www.operaforpeace.org/

Comments