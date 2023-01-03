Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look At The Met Opera's New Production Of FEDORA

Now on stage through January 28th.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Get a first look at The Met Opera's new production of Fedora in all new videos!

Umberto Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melody, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała.

Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.




