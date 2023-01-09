Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vancouver Opera to Continue 2022-2023 Season With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM By Benjamin Britten

The Bard's most iconic and outright hilarious characters are swept up in a whimsical whirlwind of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Vancouver Opera will continue its 2022-2023 season with the company premiere of A Midsummer Night's Dream. British composer Benjamin Britten's romantic, atmospheric opera makes its VO debut on February 11 and runs for three performances, including a Sunday matinée.

Adapted from the Shakespeare play, Britten's Dream promises an evening of enchantment as some of The Bard's most iconic and outright hilarious characters are swept up in a whimsical whirlwind of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities. Dream is the story of four lovers, a feuding King and Queen of the fairies, and a comedic ensemble of Mechanicals. Each group is beautifully captured by Britten's contrasting sound worlds, resulting in an accessible operatic fairy tale complete with plenty of comedy.

"Presenting this magical production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is a thrill for us at Vancouver Opera," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Audiences are familiar with the story and we hope that familiarity will encourage patrons to come experience this fantastical opera. In our cast for Dream we are thrilled to have a descendant of composer Benjamin Britten join our company; Spencer Britten will be singing in the role of Lysander. This is a treat for audiences to have a multi-generational connection to this production here in Vancouver."

Conductor Jacques Lacombe makes his return to Vancouver Opera after conducting Turandot in 2017. Director Aria Umezawa makes her debut with Vancouver Opera bringing her innovative work to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre stage.

Cast in the role of Oberon is Daniel Moody, with his faithful servant Puck portrayed by Kunji Ikeda. Magali Simard-Galdes is Tytania, Queen of the Faeries. The four lovers are Spencer Britten as Lysander, Clarence Frazer as Demetrius, Jonelle Sills as Helena, and Hillary Tufford as Hermia. Royal Court members include Neil Craighead as Theseus and Stephanie Tritchew as Hippolyta. Peter McGillivray plays Bottom, who becomes entangled with Tytania as she falls under a love spell. Fellow Mechanicals include Ian Cleary as Snout, Jason Cook as Starveling, Luka Kawabata as Quince, Peter Monaghan as Snug and Asitha Tennekoon as Flute.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is sung in English with English SURTITLES projected above the stage.

Single tickets for the 2022-2023 season start at $50 and are available now through the Vancouver Opera box office online or at 604-683-0222. Additionally, season subscriptions continue with the Duet (2 Opera) Subscription package, which includes tickets to the two remaining operas of the season, and all the benefits of a season subscriber. For more information about the 2022-2023 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services, and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera's season sponsor is BMO. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate.

2022-2023 Vancouver Opera Season

A Midsummer Night's Dream

by Benjamin Britten

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sung in English with English SURTITLES projected above the stage

Saturday, February 11, 7:30pm

Thursday, February 16, 7:30pm

Sunday, February 19, 2:00pm

The Flying Dutchman

by Richard Wagner

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sung in German with English SURTITLES projected above the stage

Saturday, April 29, 7:30pm

Thursday, May 4, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 7, 2:00pm




