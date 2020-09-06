VIDEOS: Juilliard Releases Renée Fleming Master Class Series

The class originally took place, and was broadcast, in February.

The Juilliard School has released a six-part video series from soprano Renee Fleming's recent master class.

The videos were released on YouTube but can be viewed in the playlist below!

The class originally took place, and was broadcast, in February. It features student artists from Juilliard's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts,

The Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts's comprehensive curriculum is tailored to the needs of the 21st-century singer, who must not only sing but act, dance, analyze text, take on roles with significant physical demands, and interact with colleagues, designers, directors, and conductors from around the world. Faculty members will encourage you to progress at your own pace through weekly coaching sessions, specialized residencies with industry leaders, and numerous opportunities to perform on the opera and concert stage at the school, Lincoln Center, and New York City-the performing arts capital of the nation.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You