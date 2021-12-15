VIDEO: Watch the Act Four Finale in the Royal Opera's Production of MACBETH

The Royal Opera has shared an all new clip of the Act Four finale in Phyllida Lloyd's thrilling production of Macbeth.

For Verdi, Shakespeare was a long-standing passion and Macbeth (the first of his three Shakespearean masterpieces) is widely seen as a major step forward in his artistic development. First seen in 2002, Phyllida Lloyd's production encapsulates the sinister quality of the piece, with striking designs by Anthony Ward.

Conducted by Daniele Rustioni, Simon Keenlyside returns to the title role, which he first performed at Covent Garden in 2011, with Italian soprano Anna Pirozzi returning as Lady Macbeth. Austrian bass Günther Groissböck sings the role of Macbeth's erstwhile friend Banquo and South Korean tenor David Junghoon Kim sings the role of Macbeth's enemy and eventual nemesis, Macduff.

The production is available to watch on-demand until 28 December. Stream at https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/macbeth/videos/macbeth.