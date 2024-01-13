VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Starring Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Opera

The production opens on February 26, 2024.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

Soprano Lise Davidsen will make her role debut as the noble Leonora in Mariusz Treliński’s new production of Verdi's fateful drama, conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin this February.

Watch a teaser for the production below!

Maestro Nézet-Séguin opens the spring season on February 26 when he conducts Mariusz Treliński's staging of Verdi's La Forza del Destino, the Met's first new production of the work in nearly 30 years. With soprano Lise Davidsen, one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation, starring as Leonora, Treliński relocates this grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife to contemporary America.

The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora's forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk as Preziosilla; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora's father and Padre Guardiano.

Davidsen also presents a solo recital at the Met on September 14, 2023.







