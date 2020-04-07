Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Opera National de Paris' IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA

Apr. 7, 2020  

Il Barbiere di Siviglia, from Opéra national de Paris, is available to stream from April 6 to April 12.

In creating this ebullient opera buffa, Rossini captured all the fiery spirit of the comedy by Beaumarchais that inspired it. A native of Venice, birthplace of commedia dell'arte, Damiano Michieletto is highly sensitive to the burlesque vein in Rossini's music. He transposes the action of this Useless Precaution to a modern-day Seville inspired by the cinema of Almodóvar. Bartolo's monumental building, where Figaro's free spirit whirls and twirls, allows this director to give free rein to his off‑beat imagination.

Musical direction : Carlo Montanaro
Staging : Damiano Michieletto avec notamment René Barbera, Karine Deshayes
Realized by : François Goetghebeur

Watch the production here and check out the trailer below!



