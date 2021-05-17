VIDEO: Watch LA Opera's After Hours Special Featuring Latina Composers

Our much-beloved After Hours recital series is back, and this time, we're celebrating 11 astounding Latina composers. Check out the episode below!

Russell Thomas, the company's Artist in Residence-turned-host, curated this spectacular special to transport you right to Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Cuba and Peru-without ever leaving your home.

Presented in collaboration with Opera San Jose and filmed in their new digital media studio, this recital will feature soprano Vanessa Becerra and tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli (who are both alumni of LA Opera's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program), baritones Luis Alejandro Orozco and Efraín Solís, baritone, pianists César Cancino and Bryndon Hassman, and guitarist Jose Chuy Hernandez as they take our virtual stage for this can't-miss performance.