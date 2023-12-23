VIDEO: Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera

The production opens on Sunday, December 31, at 6:30PM.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

Director Carrie Cracknell discusses the creative approach to the title character in her new production of Bizet’s Carmen. The production opens on Sunday, December 31, at 6:30PM.

Watch the interview below!

In her highly anticipated Met debut, Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a staging that moves the action to modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

For the winter run of performances through January 27, young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina stars in the complex and volatile title role. Akhmetshina made headlines in 2018 as the youngest artist ever to sing the title role at London's Royal Opera House at just 21 years old and now makes Met history as the youngest lead in a new production of Carmen, at the age of 27. Joining her in the powerhouse quartet of stars are tenor Piotr Beczała as Carmen's troubled lover Don José, soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet's heart-pounding score.

For the spring run of the production, April 25–May 25, another cast of world-class singers takes over, led by maestro Diego Matheuz who is making his Met debut. Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine reprises her captivating portrayal of the title role, with tenor Michael Fabiano as Don José, soprano Ailyn Pérez as Micaëla, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.

Cracknell's creative team includes veteran set designer Michael Levine. Making their Met company debuts are costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Guy Hoare, projection designer rocafilm/Roland Horvarth, and choreographer Ann Yee.

Videography by Pete Scalzitti and Neville Braithwaite.







