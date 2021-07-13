VIDEO: Journalist Alexandra Coghlan Leads Royal Opera House Panel On Gatekeeping in Opera
What is gatekeeping and how does it present itself in opera? Journalist Alexandra Coghlan chairs a panel of artists and industry leaders in a discussion surrounding the form and history of opera and how this can create barriers to entering the art form.
They will debate how standards and expectations connect with gatekeeping and what this might mean for the future of opera and equality.