VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for Queer-Focused Opera Miniseries DESERT IN

The trailer has been released for the new queer-focused opera miniseries "desert in", premiering on June 3.

Watch below!

This is an ambitious and genre-busting project -- aiming to redefine the mostly unexplored intersection of opera and television. "Desert in" is the story of a married female couple (opera stars Isabel Leonard and Talise Trevigne) who run a mysterious motor lodge where guests pay to be reunited with lost loves...of all types.