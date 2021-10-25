VIDEO: Act III Quintet From DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NÜRNBERG at the Metropolitan Opera

Watch as Lise Davidsen, Claudia Mahnke, Klaus Florian Vogt, Paul Appleby, and Michael Volle sing an excerpt from the Act III quintet in the final dress rehearsal. The clip is conducted by Antonio Pappano.

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg is making a triumphant return to the Metropolitan Opera stage for the first time in seven years. Conductor Antonio Pappano will lead renowned baritone Michael Volle as the wise cobbler Hans Sachs and sensational soprano Lise Davidsen-returning following her highly praised 2019 company debut-as Eva. Klaus Florian Vogt and Johannes Martin Kränzle will join them as Walther von Stolzing and Beckmesser respectfully.

Wagner's only comedy is a monumental yet intimate love story that is also a journey through the artistic process. The story revolves around the creation of a song-written by a brash, self-taught poet-and follows the very typical operatic formula of young love winning out over meddlesome old men. But more than a mere romance, the opera is an uplifting and inspiring treatise on the importance of art in a community and the world at large.

The score of Meistersinger is a sublime achievement, at once lyric, grand, and amazingly detailed. It shows Wagner's absolute command of his craft, from the lush orchestration to the soaring vocal solos to stirring ensembles. The many choruses also demonstrate the scope of Wagner's genius, most notably the foursquare chorale that opens the work, the near anarchy of the complex riot scene in Act II, and the playful apprentices' songs in Act III.

For tickets visit https://www.metopera.org/season/2021-22-season/die-meistersinger-von-nurnberg/