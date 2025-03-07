Utah Opera Presents Leoncavallo's PAGLIACCI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Utah Opera will present Leoncavallo's PAGLIACCI at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre. Running for five performances at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre from March 8 through March 16, 2025.

“This opera is a masterclass in emotional storytelling,” said Utah Opera's Artistic Director Christopher McBeth. “It delivers the intensity and thrill of a drama while showcasing some of the most unforgettable music in the repertoire.”

At the heart of Pagliacci is a story that blurs the line between performance and reality. The traveling comedian Canio must entertain his audience—even as he is shattered by his wife Nedda's betrayal. As the opera's tragic events spiral toward an inevitable climax, the tension between the players' staged roles and their real emotions becomes devastatingly clear.

Tenor Jonathan Burton returns to the challenging role of Canio—having just performed the role with the Pittsburg Opera earlier this past year—bringing both vocal power and dramatic depth to this tortured character. Opposite him, soprano Lydia Grindatto portrays Nedda, a woman longing for freedom, caught between duty and desire. The cast also features Darren Drone as the jealous and vengeful Tonio, whose scheming sets tragedy in motion.

Conductor Joseph Colaneri leads the Utah Symphony in a lush performance of Leoncavallo's masterful score. Stage director Tara Faircloth, renowned for her innovative vision and thoughtful storytelling, brings her extensive experience to this production. She has directed several Utah Opera productions, including The Little Prince in January 2024 and The Marriage of Figaro in March 2024. Faircloth's direction of Pagliacci powerfully emphasizes the opera's themes of fate, deception, and the inescapable pull of destiny. The Utah Opera Chorus and The Madeleine Choir School add further depth to the performance, bringing the bustling village scenes to life with energy and authenticity.

With its timeless story and unforgettable score, Pagliacci remains a testament to opera's ability to move, shock, and captivate audiences. The opera's exploration of the duality of performance and reality resonates deeply, while its heart-wrenching narrative and poignant music ensure that it is not only beloved but also a staple in the operatic repertoire. Whether audiences are drawn by its gripping narrative, its sweeping music, or its famous arias, they will witness a performance that lingers long after the curtain falls.

Season Sponsor for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera is the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation. Utah Opera expresses its gratitude to Leading Lady Sponsor Joanne Shiebler, VIP Intermission Reception Sponsor Serving Table 22, VIP Intermission Beverage Sponsor Swire Coca Cola, Cast Party Sponsor Caffe Molise, and Floral Season Sponsor Every Blooming Thing.

Event Listing

Utah Opera Presents

Leoncavallo's Pagliacci

Saturday, March 8, 2025 / 7:30 PM

Monday, March 10, 2025 / 7:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 / 7:00 PM

Friday, March 14, 2025 / 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 16, 2025 / 2:00 PM

Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

(50 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, Utah)

Composed by Leoncavallo

Directed by Tara Faircloth

Conducted by Joseph Colaneri

Performed in Italian with English subtitles.

Tickets start at $21 (50% student and under 30 discounts available)

Online at utahopera.org/ By Phone at (801) 533-NOTE (6683)

