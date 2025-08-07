Union Avenue Opera To Launch Inaugural One-Act Festival This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Union Avenue Opera will debut its first-ever One-Act Festival this fall, presenting two powerful contemporary operas—dwb (driving while black) by Susan Kander and Roberta Gumbel, and As One by Laura Kaminsky, Mark Campbell, and Kimberly Reed. Performances will run October 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and October 12 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Avenue Opera.

Themed “Exploring Identity and Injustice Through Opera,” the festival invites audiences into two deeply personal and socially resonant stories that examine visibility, vulnerability, and transformation in today’s world. In dwb (driving while black), soprano Marsha Thompson portrays an African American mother’s fear and anxiety as her son approaches driving age, in a work directed by Ivan Griffin that confronts the realities of systemic injustice. In As One, baritone Evan Bravos and mezzo-soprano Emma Dickens share the role of Hannah, chronicling a transgender woman’s journey toward self-discovery and acceptance. This groundbreaking chamber opera is directed by Joan Lipkin, with music direction by UAO Artistic Director Scott Schoonover.

“Opera can help us see each other more clearly. These two pieces are urgent, human, and beautifully told,” said Schoonover. “We are honored to bring them to St. Louis in conversation with each other.”

Each performance will conclude with a talk-back session featuring the artists and special guests, offering audiences the chance to reflect on the productions’ themes and their relevance to contemporary life. Tickets are $25 and are available at unionavenueopera.org.

The One-Act Festival is supported by grants from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing and the Whitaker Foundation, with additional financial assistance from the Regional Arts Commission.