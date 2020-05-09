Tri Cities Opera Launches Mask Up Southern Tier Initiative, Making Masks for Frontline Workers

Tri-Cities Opera has launched the Mask Up Southern Tier initiative, or #MUST.

The company is sewing cloth masks using the tools and supplies from its costume shop, and donating them to healthcare workers or other frontline personnel.

TCO is asking for donations. Every $50 donation will equate to one mask being donated. You can designate where you would like your mask to go and the company will deliver it in your name, or they can deliver it directly to you.

According to the company's website, "Healthcare providers can use these masks as they travel to and from care facilities. They can be provided to patients in a healthcare setting when social distancing is not possible, or they can be used for our front-line employees working with customers in drug stores, grocery stores or restaurants providing take-out food."

The company says that the masks are "high-quality, lined, face pieces" that can be adjusted to fit securely over the nose and mouth.

To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.tricitiesopera.com/emergency-relief-fund/.





