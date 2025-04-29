The Riverside Opera Company Orchestra To Host MAY MUSICAL MADNESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Riverside Opera Company Orchestra, which has performed at both Carnegie Hall and the Guggenheim Museum, will host May Musical Madness featuring four celebrated singers.

Alison Madill received an undergraduate degree in music from West Virginia University and a master's in music from Bowling Green State University. She has performed with the Toledo Opera and was a featured artist with the Huron Playhouse and Emerald Island Repertory Theater. Alison studied at the Austrian-American Mozart Academy in Salzburg, Austria, where she performed roles such as Die Konigin Der Nacht from Die Zauberflöte and Valencienne from Die lustige Witwe. She splits her time between raising her family, working on Wall Street, and working as the Worship Director at the Church at the Gateway in Staten Island.

Julie Linton was trained classically while in high school and college and has a diverse musical background, including performing in local musical theater productions and several years in Nashville as a singer-songwriter. She currently sings on the worship team at Gateway Church.

Erin Reppenhagen recently made her Lincoln Center debut, singing the first-prize piece in the National Music & Global Culture Society's International Composition Competition. She performed in Richmond County Orchestra's Carnevale, she performed in Jessica Meyer's faculty recital at the Manhattan School of Music and is working with the Berkshire Opera Festival.

Ramon Gabriel Tenefrancia portrays various characters on both the operatic and concert stage. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, he has performed throughout New York City. His credits include Alfredo (“La Traviata”) with the Snug Harbor Cultural Center for the PASS Artist Residency Program, Little Bat McLean (“Susannah”) with the Delaware Valley Opera, Beppe (“I Pagliacci”) with New Rochelle Opera, the March Hare/Card#2 (“The Garden of Alice”) with City Lyric Opera, and Don Ottavio (“Don Giovanni”) with the Long Island Lyric Opera.

Laura Giannini, an Italian violinist, recording artist, and music educator based in New York, is an award winner in European duo and piano trio competitions. She is a founding member of the OLLA Rhapsody, a violin duo, and the QueensSound Ensemble. A passionate educator, Giannini has taught in Italy, Germany, and New York for 20 years. Her most recent teaching engagements include work as a teaching artist for YOSL – the Orchestra of St. Luke's educational program in New York City. Currently, she is on the violin and chamber music faculty at the Hoff-Barthelson Music School, where she also serves as the new Pre-College Chamber Music Program Director.

The performance is on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Church, 1634 Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, NY. Free parking on site. Admission is $15 in advance or $25 at the door. Free for students and children. For information about the program and tickets: https://www.ticketplace.vip/event/roc-may-musical-madness.

