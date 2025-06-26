The Metropolitan Opera’s Summer HD Festival Returns to Lincoln Center Plaza in August

The free festival features ten screenings from the Met’s celebrated Live in HD series.
The Metropolitan Opera’s annual Summer HD Festival returns to Lincoln Center Plaza, Friday, August 22, through Monday, September 1. The free festival features ten screenings from the Met’s celebrated Live in HD series—projected onto a large screen on the façade of the opera house—including three new productions from the 2024–25 season and beloved classics: Verdi’s Aida, Beethoven’s Fidelio, Strauss’s Salome, Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, Jeanine Tesori’s Grounded, Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann, Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas, Puccini’s Tosca, Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West.
A special screening of the 2023 film Maestro, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, alongside Carey Mulligan, opens the festival on August 22, co-presented with Film at Lincoln Center and Netflix. The subsequent screenings feature many of today’s most renowned opera stars.
For each presentation, more than 2,500 seats will be available on the plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. No tickets are required, and there are no rain dates. For more information, please visit metopera.org/hdfestival.
The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD is in partnership with Rolex.
Friday, August 22, at 8PM
Maestro
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan star in the Academy Award–nominated biopic about the legendary American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre.
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Maestro is a co-presentation with Film at Lincoln Center and Netflix.
Saturday, August 23, at 8PM
Verdi’s Aida
Michael Mayer’s spectacular new production of Verdi’s epic drama brings the towering pyramids and gilded tombs of ancient Egypt to life with intricate projections and dazzling animations.
Original transmission: January 25, 2025
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 40 minutes
Sunday, August 24, at 8PM
Beethoven’s Fidelio
Filled with glorious music and celebrating the ideals of liberty, justice, and human dignity, Beethoven’s only opera features a star-studded cast in the Met’s striking, modern-day production.
Original transmission: March 15, 2025
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 15 minutes
Monday, August 25, at 8PM
Strauss’s Salome
Strauss’s riveting adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play receives an illuminating new production that explores the darkest shadows of the mind.
Original transmission: May 17, 2025
Approximate running time: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Tuesday, August 26, at 7:30PM
Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro
A dynamic young cast stars in Mozart’s comic masterpiece, packed with hilarious hijinks, glorious melody, and sharp social commentary.
Original transmission: April 26, 2025
Approximate running time: 3 hours
Wednesday, August 27, at 8PM
Jeanine Tesori’s Grounded
Tony Award–winner Jeanine Tesori’s powerful new opera centers on a servicewoman’s struggle to balance family, career, and the psychological toll of modern warfare.
Original transmission: October 19, 2024
Approximate running time: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Thursday, August 28, at 7:30PM
Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann
Offenbach’s sumptuous fantasy follows the tormented poet E. T. A. Hoffmann as he recounts three catastrophic love affairs, in an evocative production by Broadway’s Bartlett Sher.
Original transmission: October 5, 2024
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 55 minutes
Friday, August 29, at 8PM
Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas
Inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez, Daniel Catán’s enchanting tale follows an opera diva in search of her long-lost love.
Original transmission: December 9, 2023
Approximate running time: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Saturday, August 30, at 8PM
Puccini’s Tosca
Soaring melodies, searing passion, and a volatile diva: No story is more operatic than Tosca, and no opera is more thrillingly dramatic than Puccini’s fiery classic.
Original transmission: November 23, 2024
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Sunday, August 31, at 7:30PM
Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Rossini’s ever-popular comedy features a stellar cast in Tony Award–winner Bartlett Sher’s madcap staging.
Original transmission: May 31, 2025
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 40 minutes
Monday, September 1, at 8PM
Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West
Set during the California Gold Rush, Puccini’s sweeping romance tells the tale of a gunslinging saloon owner caught between the law and her bandit lover.
Original transmission: October 27, 2018
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes
