The Metropolitan Opera's Radio Broadcast Series Continue This Weekend With TURANDOT

Launched in 1931, the Met's Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical radio series in American broadcast history. The 2019-2020 season marks the 89th year of live Saturday broadcasts and will again be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

This Saturday, April 25, Turandot will be broadcast. The performance was originally broadcast live on January 30, 2016.

Two of opera's most thrilling dramatic sopranos, Christine Goerke and Nina Stemme, reprise their fierce portrayals of the title princess. Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Carlo Rizzi take the podium to conduct Franco Zeffirelli's dazzling production of Puccini's final masterpiece, which also features tenors Yusif Eyvazov and Riccardo Massi as Calàf, sopranos Eleonora Buratto and Hibla Gerzmava as Liù, and bass-baritone James Morris as Timur.

Learn more at metopera.org/season/2019-20-season/turandot.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You