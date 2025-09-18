The Metropolitan Opera Opens BEHIND THE SEAMS: COSTUMING THE MET In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Metropolitan Opera will open Behind the Seams: Costuming the Met, the single largest costume exhibition in the company’s history, on September 21, 2025. On view through June 6, 2026, the exhibition will be presented in the north and south galleries of Founders Hall on the Concourse level of the opera house.

Offering rare access to the Met’s work in costume creation, restoration, and preservation, the exhibition traces the company’s evolution from its early reliance on stock costumes to the establishment of its world-class costume department. Behind the Seams features more than 20 pieces tied to productions in the 2025–26 season, as well as garments dating from the late 19th century to today.

“Costumes are among the most powerful storytellers in opera. They carry the history of the company and the artistry of the stage in every stitch,” said Maurice Wheeler, Director of Archives. “Behind the Seams allows audiences to experience the beauty and craftsmanship of garments that have shaped the Met's legacy for more than a century.”

Highlights include the iconic gown designed by Cecil Beaton for dramatic soprano Birgit Nilsson in the 1961 production of Puccini’s Turandot, alongside costumes and elements from Carmen, La Fille du Régiment, La Traviata, Tristan und Isolde, Die Zauberflöte, and more. Archival photographs, original sketches, and rare designs by Valentina and Marc Chagall further illuminate the artistry behind the stage.

The exhibition will be available to the public with a ticket to any performance throughout the 2025–26 season.