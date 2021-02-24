The Metropolitan Opera Announces Two-Week Schedule For Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company's website during the coronavirus closure.

To celebrate Women's History Month, the schedule includes a week focused on trailblazing American women of opera who made or are making important contributions both onstage and off. The following week features a lineup of passionate Italian dramas, including two telecasts streamed for the first time: Giordano's Fedora, with Mirella Freni and Plácido Domingo; and Giordano's Andrea Chénier, starring Luciano Pavarotti and Maria Guleghina.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 51 - Celebrating Women's History Month

Monday, March 1 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale

Starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier, conducted by Nicola Rescigno. Production by John Dexter. From January 11, 1979.

Tuesday, March 2 - Verdi's Falstaff

Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Susan Graham, Paul Plishka, Frank Lopardo, and Bruno Pola, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 10, 1992.

Wednesday, March 3 - Wagner's Die Walküre

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Otto Schenk. From April 8, 1989.

Thursday, March 4 - Mozart's Die Zauberflöte

Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Julie Taymor. From October 14, 2017.

Friday, March 5 - Britten's Peter Grimes

Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Production by John Doyle. From March 15, 2008.

Saturday, March 6 - Dvořák's Rusalka

Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Otto Schenk. From February 8, 2014.

Sunday, March 7 - Verdi's La Forza del Destino

Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From March 24, 1984.

Week 52 - Verismo Passions

Monday, March 8 - Puccini's Manon Lescaut

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Pablo Elvira, and Renato Capecchi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Gian Carlo Menotti. From March 29, 1980.

Tuesday, March 9 - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze; Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 25, 2015.

Wednesday, March 10 - Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur

Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 12, 2019.

Thursday, March 11 - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, Robert Brubaker, and Mark Delavan, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Piero Faggioni. From March 16, 2013.

Friday, March 12 - Giordano's Fedora

Starring Mirella Freni, Ainhoa Arteta, Plácido Domingo, Dwayne Croft, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conducted by Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. From April 26, 1997.

Saturday, March 13 - Giordano's Andrea Chénier

Starring Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti, and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Joël. From October 15, 1996.

Sunday, March 14 - Puccini's Tosca

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, Željko Lučić, and Patrick Carfizzi, conducted by Emmanuel Villaume. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 27, 2018.