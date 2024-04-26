Rialto Theatre To Present Live Broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera's Production of Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rialto Theatre will preent a live broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera's production of Puccini's Madama Butterfly on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 19:55. This event is part of the Met's Live in HD season and will be transmitted directly from the Met stage in New York to cinemas worldwide.

Madama Butterfly is one of the most beloved operas in the repertoire and is sure to be a highlight of the season. This timeless story of love and heartbreak, set in Japan, will captivate audiences with its beautiful music and dramatic performance.

ACT I Japan, at the turn of the 20th century. The 15-year-old geisha Cio-Cio-San, called Butterfly, enters into an arranged marriage with U.S. Navy Lieutenant Pinkerton. He just wants to enjoy himself, but she takes the union seriously, even converting to Christianity. On her wedding day, she endures the scorn of her entire family, who denounces her for betraying their traditional faith.

ACT II Three years later, Butterfly is still waiting for Pinkerton, who returned to America shortly after the marriage. A rich Japanese prince asks her to marry him, but she rejects his proposal, claiming that her husband has not deserted her. When the American consul Sharpless visits to break the news that Pinkerton will soon arrive with his new American wife, Butterfly triumphantly shows him her young son. Sharpless can't bring himself to tell her the truth. Pinkerton's ship lands at the harbor, and Butterfly, her maid, and the child settle into an all-night vigil.

ACT III Dawn breaks, and Butterfly is still waiting. When she is confronted with the truth in the person of Kate Pinkerton, she agrees to give up her child if Pinkerton will come for him. Knowing that she cannot continue to live without honor, she says goodbye to her son, blindfolds him, and kills herself as Pinkerton arrives, calling her name.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 19:55.

Location: Rialto Theatre, Limassol.

Performance: Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

Run Time: Approximately 3 hours, 10 minutes, including one intermission.

Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles.

Special Features: Exclusive behind-the-scenes content and cast interviews hosted by Anthony Roth Costanzo.

