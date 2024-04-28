Video: Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for DIE WALKÜRE at Atlanta Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for DIE WALKÜRE at Atlanta Opera, now running. through May 5 at at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The Ring Cycle, Wagner’s greatest masterpiece, continues with "Die Walküre."

The daughters of Wotan, ruler of the gods, serve as Valkyries tasked with guiding the souls of fallen warriors to Valhalla. But as scandal erupts, Wotan finds himself at odds with whom he most trusts.

Greer Grimsley returns as the definitive Wotan in The Atlanta Opera’s new production of one of opera’s greatest triumphs.

Performances are April 27, 30 & May 3, 5 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

