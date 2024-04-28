Video: Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for DIE WALKÜRE at Atlanta Opera

Runs April 27, 30 & May 3, 5.
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for DIE WALKÜRE at Atlanta Opera, now running. through May 5 at at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
The Ring Cycle, Wagner’s greatest masterpiece, continues with "Die Walküre."
The daughters of Wotan, ruler of the gods, serve as Valkyries tasked with guiding the souls of fallen warriors to Valhalla. But as scandal erupts, Wotan finds himself at odds with whom he most trusts.
Greer Grimsley returns as the definitive Wotan in The Atlanta Opera’s new production of one of opera’s greatest triumphs.
Performances are April 27, 30 & May 3, 5 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos