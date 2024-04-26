ChicArt Productions Launches A 5-Day High-Performance Lab For Actors And Directors In Montreal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ChicArt Productions will launch its first 5-Day High-performance Lab for actors and directors: an in-person workshop designed to elevate the skills and careers of emerging actors, performance artists, and directors.

This exclusive program offers a unique opportunity for artists in the screen industries to delve deep into energy awareness, learning from award-winning filmmaker, Chi Energy educator and coach Patricia Chica, in an immersive setting.

The High-Performance Lab targets motivated artists eager to excel in their craft. Taking place from June 6-10 in Montreal, Canada, this in-person workshop promises a comprehensive learning experience, to deconstruct limiting beliefs, elevate consciousness, boost stamina, ignite creativity, enhance skills, and cultivate a state of flow. Easy and practical energy tools will be taught that will help the participants stay grounded, focused, and empowered in any situation on and off the set.

Moreover, the High-Performance Lab offers a unique opportunity for hands-on application. Following the workshop, five directors will be chosen to direct two actors each for a short filmed scene. This practical exercise allows participants to apply their newfound energy tools professionally.

This workshop's post-training component makes it unique: selected participants will receive ongoing virtual coaching sessions with distinguished Hollywood mentors. This personalized guidance aims to refine participants' skills and provide invaluable insights into the on-screen industries.

Interested candidates can find more information and register for the High-Performance 5-Day Lab on this form.

Call for entries registration form: Register Here.

The application deadline is April 30, 2024, at 11:59 pm Pacific Time. Successful applicants will be notified on May 5, 2024.

ABOUT CHI ENERGY:

State-of-the-art coaching bridging chi and mindset strategies that help elevate performance and results at the highest level of consciousness, behind and in front of the camera.

This method makes it easy to understand metaphysical concepts with simple techniques everyone can use to elevate their creativity, mindset, communication skills, intuition, and most importantly RESULTS.

