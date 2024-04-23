Video: Kathleen Battle Performs Excerpt From Baroque Duet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Soprano Kathleen Battle will return to the Met stage May 12 for a special performance of classical song and favorite spirituals. In an all new video, featuring an excerpt from Baroque Duet, Battle sings “My Heavenly Father Watches over Me.”

Check out the video here!

Battle returns to the Metropolitan Opera for a recital performance, featuring music by Purcell, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Fauré, Villa-Lobos, and Rodrigo, as well as selected spirituals. Harpist Bridget Kibbey and guitarist Chico Pinheiro join Ms. Battle for this one-evening-only event on the Met stage on Sunday, May 12, at 5PM.

Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/season/2023-24-gala/kathleen-battle-in-recital/

Video Courtesy of Sony Classical