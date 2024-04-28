Video: Watch Asmik Grigorian Sing 'Un Bel Dì' from MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Met Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Asmik Grigorian sing an excerpt from Cio-Cio-San’s Act II aria in a stage rehearsal for the Met Opera's Madama Butterfly, running through May 11.

Grammy Award–winning conductor and music director of the New Jersey Symphony Xian Zhang makes her Met debut.

The cast features soprano Asmik Grigorian in her highly anticipated Met debut as Cio-Cio-San. Known as “one of the fiercest dramatic talents in the field” (The New York Times), Grigorian sings opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his company role debut. Tetelman is schedule to make his Met debut as Ruggero in Puccini’s La Rondine in the spring. Baritone Lucas Meachem joins the cast in his Met role debut as Sharpless. The May 11 performance will be transmitted live to cinemas as part of the award-winning The Met: Live in HD series.

The Met has presented Puccini’s Madama Butterfly 902 times since its company premiere on February 11, 1907, a performance attended by the composer himself. Anthony Minghella’s production of Madama Butterfly was first performed on the Met stage on September 25, 2006. The creative team includes director and choreographer Carolyn Choa, set designer Michael Levine, costume designer Han Feng, and lighting designer Peter Mumford, with puppetry by Blind Summit Theatre.

