Video: Michael Fabiano Sings 'La fleur que tu m'avais jetée' from Met Opera's CARMEN

Watch tenor Michael Fabiano sing an excerpt from Don José’s Act II aria in a stage rehearsal in the video here.

For the Met's spring run of Bizet's Carmen, April 25–May 25, a new cast of world-class singers takes over, led by maestro Diego Matheuz who is making his Met debut. Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine reprises her captivating portrayal of the title role, with tenor Michael Fabiano as Don José, soprano Ailyn Pérez as Micaëla, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.

In her highly anticipated Met debut, Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a staging that moves the action to modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

Cracknell's creative team includes veteran set designer Michael Levine. Making their Met company debuts are costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Guy Hoare, projection designer rocafilm/Roland Horvarth, and choreographer Ann Yee.

Videography by Neville Braithwaite

