The Met Announces Week 23 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced the Week 23 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, August 17 - Puccini's Tosca

Starring Patricia Racette, Roberto Alagna, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. From November 9, 2013.

Tuesday, August 18 - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini (Classic Telecast)

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From April 7, 1984.

Wednesday, August 19 - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Starring Anna Netrebko, Elena Maximova, Alexey Dolgov, Peter Mattei, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Robin Ticciati. From April 22, 2017.

Thursday, August 20 - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera (Classic Telecast)

Starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, Luciano Pavarotti, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. From January 26, 1991.

Friday, August 21 - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra

Starring Adrianne Pieczonka, Marcello Giordani, Plácido Domingo, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. From February 6, 2010.

Saturday, August 22 - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia (Classic Telecast)

Starring Kathleen Battle, Rockwell Blake, Leo Nucci, Enzo Dara, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Ralf Weikert. From December 3, 1988.

Sunday, August 23 - Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel (Classic Telecast)

Starring Judith Blegen, Frederica von Stade, Jean Kraft, Rosalind Elias, and Michael Devlin, conducted by Thomas Fulton. From December 25, 1982.

