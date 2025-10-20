The Gerda Lissner Foundation Reveals 2025 Art Song Competition Winners And Updated Prize Structure

The first, second and third prize winners will appear at the Winners Concert on April 29, 2026, at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.
The Gerda Lissner Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting and encouraging emerging classical vocalists, has revealed the winners of its 2025 Art Song Competition. The first, second and third prize winners will appear at the Winners Concert on April 29, 2026, at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, presented in association with The Liederkranz Foundation.
First Prize: $10,000 Finn Sagal, baritone
Second Prize: $7,000 Magdalena Kuźma, soprano
Third Prize: $ 4,500 Jennifer Robinson, soprano
Judges' Special Prizes: ( $2000)
Samuel Kidd, baritone
Anna Thompson, soprano
Grants: ($1000)
Alexandra Rose Hotz, soprano
Cole McIlquham, tenor
Angela Yam, soprano
Encouragement Awards:($500)
Adam Catangui, tenor
Lin Fan, bass-baritone
Sofia Gotch, soprano
Anna Kelly, mezzo-soprano
Enes Pektas, baritone
Julianna Smith, mezzo-soprano
The Gerda Lissner Foundation also announces an updated prize structure for both its prestigious International Vocal Competition and Art Song Competition, reaffirming its $100,000 annual commitment to supporting emerging opera and art song singers worldwide.
Beginning in 2026, the International Vocal Competition for opera will award up to four top prizes of $12,000 each, along with additional grants of $2,000. In the Art Song Competition, prize levels have been increased to $10,000, $7,000, and $4,500 for first, second, and third prize winners, with further grants and encouragement awards available. The Gerda Lissner Foundation will award these cash prizes and present its top competition winners on stage at its annual Winners Concert.
"These enhancements underscore the foundation's commitment to foster the exceptional talent and artistry demonstrated by emerging singers today, creating more pathways for artists to launch sustainable, international careers," said Michael Fornabaio, Foundation President.
Founded in 1995, The Gerda Lissner Foundation International Vocal Competition has become a leading platform for rising opera stars, offering winners both financial support and performance opportunities at world-class venues, including Carnegie Hall. The Art Song Competition, inaugurated in 2015, continues the Foundation's mission by celebrating the interpretive artistry of art song repertoire.
Applications are now open at https://gerdalissner.org. Preliminary rounds for the International Vocal Competition will take place March 9-12, with finals on March 13. Winners will be showcased at the Carnegie Hall Winners Concert on April 29, 2026. The Art Song Competition will follow in October, with finals on October 16.
In addition to its competitions, the Foundation partners with WQXR's Jerome L. Greene Performance Space and leading conservatories to provide unique opportunities for young singers, extending its impact well beyond the competition stage.
Videos