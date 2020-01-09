The Dramatists Guild of America's 'Librettists Initiative' to be Featured at Opera America's New Works Forum

Opera America will feature a public discussion with The Dramatists Guild's Opera Committee's Librettist Initiative at their New Works Forum on Thursday, January 16 at 10am at the National Opera Center, 330 7th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York.

The upsurge in new American opera has generated a greater focus on the story, and given new prominence to the librettist in the creation of new works. Michael Korie and Mark Campbell formed the Librettists Initiative, with the Dramatists Guild of America's Opera Committee, in order to develop more equitable working conditions for librettists and help improve the collaborative environment for everyone involved in the creation of new opera.

The session at the New Works Forum will include:

• A brief introduction to the Initiative;

• The premiere of "Credit the Librettist," a new film created by the Librettists Initiative, which features interviews with Anthony Davis, Ricky Ian Gordon, Tony Kushner, Craig Lucas, Terrence McNally, Lynn Nottage, John Patrick Shanley, Stephen Schwartz, Jeanine Tesori, David Henry Hwang, and many more;

• A panel discussion led by Sarah Williams of Opera Philadelphia;

• A Q+A with people from the field.

The opera committee is comprised of Michael Korie, co-chair, Mark Campbell, co-chair, Deborah Brevoort, Sara Cooper, Donna Di Novelli, Stephanie Fleischmann, David Johnston, Stephen Karam, Jason Kim, Tony Kushner, Craig Lucas, Terrence McNally, Deborah Murad, Lynn Nottage, Sarah Rebell, Emily Roller, Kelley Rourke, Stephen Schwartz, John Patrick Shanley, David Simpatico, Ralph Sevush, and Joan Ross Sorkin.

The Composers Advisory board includes Anthony Davis, Jerre Dye, Herschel Garfein, Ricky Ian Gordon, Jennifer Higdon, Cerise Jacobs, David T. Little, Evan Mack, Missy Mazzoli, Joshua McGuire, Paul Moravec, Lila Palmer, Kevin Puts, Kimberly Reed, Kamala Sankaram, Gene Scheer, Jeanine Tesori, Royce Vavrek, Dara Weinberg, and Du Yun.





