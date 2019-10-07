TURANDOT, MANON, And MADAMA BUTTERFLY Screen At The Players From The Met: Live In HD

The first three offerings from the Met: Live in HD in the Peterborough Players Arts on Screen season are an opera lover's dream. Two Puccini masterworks and a timeless Massenet classic screen at the Players this October and early November. Broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera and shown on the big screen at the Players in stunning HD, the programs also include exclusive, behind-the-scenes material that create a one-of-a-kind viewing experience.

The Met: Live in HD screenings begin on October 12th with the dazzling Franco Zeffirelli production of Puccini's Turandot. The performance is under the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin and features renowned dramatic soprano, Christine Goerke as the princess. Massenet's Manon, about the irresistible and tragically beautiful title character who yearns for life's finer things, is on-screen on October 26th. Soprano Lisette Oropesa stars and Maurizio Benini conducts. Then, on November 9th, Puccini's glorious Madama Butterfly comes to the Players' screen, featuring soprano Hui He as the heartbreaking Butterfly and Paulo Szot as Sharpless. All operas start at 1pm.

Audiences for the Met: Live in HD series also have the opportunity to enjoy Opera Bites - delicious treats like hot soups, quiche, sandwiches, wraps and more from Sunflowers Restaurant. Opera Bites are sold before the screening and during intermissions and are a great topper to the opera experience! Items served cost between $4.50 and $10.

Arts on Screen subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now. Tickets for the Special Screening series and The National Theatre Live are $20; the Met: Live in HD is $25. Subscriptions are always a great way to see more for less! Find information about the full 2019-2020 Arts on Screen series on the Players' website, peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling (603) 924-7585.

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. Known for an annual Summer Season consisting of 7 main stage productions and 2 children's shows, the Players also now produces a 3-play Winter Season and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Metropolitan Opera and London's National Theatre. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder.





