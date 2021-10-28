Student Rush Tickets Announced for Opera Orlando's LA TRAVIATA

Opera Orlando will present Giuseppe Verdi's classic La Traviata this weekend at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Special Student Rush Tickets will be available two hours before show time at the Dr. Phillips Center Box Office for both performances. Rush tickets are discounted to $15 per ticket and are available with valid student or faculty ID to all students and faculty members from any and all educational institutions. Students and faculty may receive two tickets per ID shown.

Also, given the production is over Halloween weekend, audience members are invited to come to La Traviata dressed up as their favorite opera character. Prizes will be given for best dressed and most original looks. Celebrity judges for this include former Miss America Ericka Dunlap and Univision Anchor Luis Mercado. Please note for your costumes that weapons of any kind and full-face coverings will not be permitted. Audience members can sign up in the lobby with Opera Orlando's front-of-house staff to enter the competition.

Keeping safety as its first priority, Dr. Phillips Center has required that masks be worn for indoor events and that proof of a negative CoVid test or proof of vaccination be provided by guests. See full details for health and safety policies at Dr. Phillips Center here:

Health & Safety Updates | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (www.DrPhillipsCenter.org)

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season and planning online at www.OperaOrlando.org. Individual tickets for La Traviata and The Secret River, as well as season subscriptions for Opera Orlando on the MainStage are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

Season ticket packages are also available for Opera Orlando on the Town. Call (407) 512-1900 or visit www.operaorlando.org for "On the Town" subscriptions. See YOU at the Opera!

