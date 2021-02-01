Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stratagem Artists Announces Venture into Canada's Operatic Scene

The company has added Soprano Lucia Cesaroni, soprano Aviva Fortunata, mezzo-soprano Reilly Nelson, baritone Phillip Addis, and more to its roster.

Feb. 1, 2021  
Stratagem Artists Announces Venture into Canada's Operatic Scene

Stratagem Artists has announced its bold venture into Canada's energetic operatic scene. Building on its robust history of artist-driven representation, Stratagem welcomes seven new Canadians to its roster: Soprano Lucia Cesaroni, soprano Aviva Fortunata, mezzo-soprano Reilly Nelson, baritone Phillip Addis, composer Cecilia Livingston, conductor Robert Tweten, and director Aria Umezawa. These artists join tenor Adrian Kramer and bass-baritone James Demler, two Canadian singers already on the roster.

In addition to its Canadian expansion, Stratagem also launches its new division of off-stage creatives. Alongside Livingston, Tweten, and Umezawa, the roster now proudly includes conductors Kamna Gupta and Geoff McDonald, directors Ellen Jackson, Laine Rettmer, and Marcus Shields, and composers Lembit Beecher and Rene Orth.

In response to its growing roster, Stratagem Artists brings on new Associate Artist Manager Jenna Simeonov. Based in Toronto, ON, Ms. Simeonov comes to Stratagem from dual backgrounds in arts journalism and opera coaching. She is a regular contributor to The Globe and Mail and Opera Canada, and she is the founder and editor of Schmopera. Her coaching experience, marked by her work at the Canadian Opera Company and Against the Grain Theatre, makes Ms. Simeonov uniquely qualified to represent working artists.

These carefully selected artists represent the diversity and talent that are vital to the success of opera in the 21st-century. While stages have largely remained closed due to COVID-19, Stratagem emphasized readying its artists for the post-pandemic operatic industry. The agency's new website features recent high-quality video recordings for all singers, video and audio clips for composers and conductors, and production photos for directors.

A boutique agency founded in 2018, Stratagem Artists prides itself on its individualistic artist driven collaboration. With its expanded representation and the addition of off-stage creatives to the roster, Stratagem is ready to address the immediate and long-term needs of its clients and the producing organizations for which they work.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles View More Opera Stories
The American Opera Project Announces Artistic Advisory Council Photo

The American Opera Project Announces Artistic Advisory Council

Angela Brown Teams Up With Opera Companies To Spotlight Rising Black Voices in OPERA...FRO Photo

Angela Brown Teams Up With Opera Companies To Spotlight Rising Black Voices in OPERA...FROM A SISTAH'S POINT OF VIEW

The Atlanta Opera Presents Jamie Barton, Kevin Burdette and Morris Robinson in LOVE LETTER Photo

The Atlanta Opera Presents Jamie Barton, Kevin Burdette and Morris Robinson in LOVE LETTERS TO ATLANTA

Ryan Speedo Green Receives Mets Beverly Sills Artist Award Photo

Ryan Speedo Green Receives Met's Beverly Sills Artist Award


More Hot Stories For You

  • Jim Brickman Presents SHARE THE LOVE LIVE! Virtually
  • Photo Flash: Springfield Contemporary Theatre Presents FUGITIVE SONGS
  • The Dominoes Start To Fall Friday In 'Blood,' Episode 9 Of KANSAS CITY: 1924
  • Union Station Will Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day and the Liberation Of Auschwitz Tomorrow