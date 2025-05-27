Soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen Named The Met's 2025 Beverly Sills Artist Award Winner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Metropolitan Opera has named soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen the winner of the 2025 Beverly Sills Artist Award. The annual $50,000 award recognizes extraordinarily gifted singers with rising Met careers. Established in 2006 by an endowment gift from the late Agnes Varis, a former Met Board member, the award is given in honor of the legendary American soprano Beverly Sills.

Willis-Sørensen made her Met debut as Countess Almaviva in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro in 2014, returning to the role in the 2015–16 and 2017–18 seasons. Her other Met roles include Donna Anna in Mozart's Don Giovanni during the 2018–19 season and Leonora in Verdi's Il Trovatore during the 2024–25 season. She is scheduled to perform the title role of Strauss's Arabella next season.

“As a young singer, I dreamed of singing at the Metropolitan Opera and remember the joy of singing for the first time on this stage as a Laffont Competition finalist in 2010. I feel incredibly grateful that my dream of performing here has come true, and to receive this recognition for my work is an honor that I truly treasure—one that encourages me to continue pushing my limits and further developing my artistic ability,” Willis-Sørensen said. “Beverly Sills has always been an inspiration to me, with incredible artistry, masterful technique, breadth of repertoire, promotion of opera in popular culture, and her devotion to charity. It is an honor to be associated with her in some small way and to continue her work in promoting opera.”

Additional performance highlights include the title role of Bellini's Norma at Staatsoper Berlin; Donna Anna at Covent Garden, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Vienna State Opera, Houston Grand Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, and in Dresden; Antonia in Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann at the Paris Opera; the Marschallin in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier at the Glyndebourne Festival, Santa Fe Opera, Covent Garden, and in Dresden; Violetta in Verdi's La Traviata in Bordeaux and at LA Opera and the Bavarian State Opera; Marguerite in Gounod's Faust on tour with the Royal Opera in Japan; Elsa in Wagner's Lohengrin at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Bavarian State Opera, and in Zurich and Frankfurt; the title role of Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos on tour with the Bavarian State Opera in Hong Kong; Eva in Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg at San Francisco Opera and Covent Garden; Ellen Orford in Britten's Peter Grimes at the Bavarian State Opera; and Desdemona in Verdi's Otello at the Vienna State Opera, LA Opera, and Bavarian State Opera.

The Beverly Sills Artist Award was created to help further the careers of rising stars by providing additional funding for vocal coaching, language study, travel costs, and other professional expenses. Sills, who died in 2007, was well known as a supporter and friend to developing young artists, and this award continues her legacy as an advocate for important emerging singers.

The award has been presented to an outstanding roster of previous winners: baritone Nathan Gunn in 2006; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in 2007; tenor Matthew Polenzani in 2008; bass John Relyea in 2009; soprano Susanna Phillips in 2010; mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in 2011; soprano Angela Meade in 2012; tenor Bryan Hymel in 2013; tenor Michael Fabiano in 2014; baritone Quinn Kelsey in 2015; soprano Ailyn Pérez in 2016; mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton in 2017; soprano Nadine Sierra in 2018; soprano Lisette Oropesa in 2019; and soprano Angel Blue in 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating economic impact on singers, five recipients received the award in 2021: sopranos Erin Morley and Brenda Rae, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, tenor Ben Bliss, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green. Subsequent recipients include baritone Will Liverman in 2022, bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green in 2023, and soprano Leah Hawkins in 2024.

