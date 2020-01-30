Soprano Rachel Eve Holmes to Present Debut Carnegie Hall Performance as Part of Distinguished Concert Artist Series

As part of the Distinguished Concert Artist Series, DCINY introduces American Soprano Rachel Eve Holmes in her debut performance at Carnegie Hall. Holmes, who has received critical acclaim for her stunning voice and outstanding performances, will present work by Bizet, Mascagni, Donizetti, Verdi, Puccini, and Jason Robert Brown. Tenor Pedro Carreras and pianist Catherine Giel will accompany Holmes. Her recital will be held Wednesday, February 12, at 8 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.

Described as "... a fiery performer and a wonderful singer" by the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Rachel Eve Holmes, a Georgia native, has performed Over 30 operatic and musical theatre roles with dozens of opera companies, symphonies and theaters in the United States as well as internationally in Belgium, China, Italy, Austria, Canada, and the Czech Republic.

She has performed with Utah Philharmonic, Arapahoe Philharmonic, Peach State Opera, Natchez Festival of Music, Shakespeare Opera Theatre, Peachtree Pops, Orchestra Noir, Opera

Lancaster, the Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, Russian Opera Workshop, Pittsburgh Festival Opera, Opera Fort Collins, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, Intermezzo Festival, Wilmington Concert Opera, Opera for the Young, La Musica Lirica, Loveland Opera Theatre, Delaware Valley Concert Opera, Stafford Opera Troupe, Athens Master Chorale, Fort Collins Symphony, St. George Opera,

City Opera, Fresco Opera Theatre, Four Seasons Theatre, Children's Theater of Madison, the Ralph Opera Center, the Atlanta Community Symphony Orchestra, University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra, and New England Conservatory.

A highly decorated soprano, she is the winner of the 2019 Utah Philharmonic Orchestra Concerto Competition, the 2018 Orchestra Noir Medallion International Concerto Competition, the 2018 Concert Artists International Virtuoso Competition, the 2017 ACSO Ruth Kern Concerto Competition, the 2016 American Fine Arts Festival Golden Era of Romantic Music International Competition, the 2016 University of Georgia Concerto Competition, the 2016 Atlanta Music Clubs Competition, the 2015 American Protégé International Vocal Competition, the 2015 Roschel Vocal Competition, 2015 Schubert Club Competition, the 2014 Kenwood Symphony Orchestra Concerto and Aria Competition, the 2012 Wisconsin Public Radio Neale-Silva Young Artists Competition, the 2011 Carnegie Hall Weill Hall Young Musicians Concert Competition, the 2010 NATS Graduate Division Competition (Colorado, Wyoming District), and the 2009-2012 Schuyler Grant for Career Bridges, NYC.





