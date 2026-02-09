Sarasota Opera to Celebrate Centennial with 2026 Winter Festival

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Opera has announced the schedule for its popular Opera Lovers Weeks from March 11-29, 2026, when patrons have the unique opportunity to see all four operas in the 2026 Winter Festival over a three- or four-day period. This winter, the company presents Puccini's La bohème, Léhar's The Merry Widow, Verdi's Il trovatore, and Floyd's Susannah in the historic Sarasota Opera House, described by Musical America as “one of the finest venues for opera in America.”



Opera Lovers Weeks offer the ultimate opera immersion experience, affording the opportunity to see all four operas of the Winter Festival season in as few as three days. Beyond the Metropolitan Opera in New York, no other company in America offers opera fans the opportunity to see four different productions in three days during the winter season.



Operas this season include Giacomo Puccini's beloved La bohème, which follows a group of young artists and dreamers, at the heart of which lies the passionate and ultimately tragic romance between poet Rodolfo and seamstress Mimì; a brand new production of Franz Lehár's The Merry Widow, a rom-com operetta about the many suiters of wealthy widow Hanna Glawari; Giuseppe Verdi's Il trovatore, a tragic story of unrequited love and vengeance; and American composer Carlisle Floyd's Susannah, chronicling an innocent, young woman as she falls under the jealous scrutiny of her rural Appalachian community.



At the close of the season, the company will commemorate a century of music, history, and community in the Sarasota Opera House with two days of celebratory events, as well as special documentary and book projects. On Saturday, April 11, Sarasota Opera will hold a Centennial Concert at the Opera House featuring the Sarasota Orchestra, West Coast Black Theatre Troupe, the Circus Arts Conservatory, and the Sarasota Ballet as well as performances by soloists including soprano Virginia Mims, mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez, tenor Rafael Dávila, and baritone Jake Stamatis. On Sunday, April 12, Sarasota Opera will host a Centennial Community Open House where visitors can learn more about the history of the building through talks and exhibits.



Also in April, a new documentary will air on PBS/WEDU that chronicles the landmark's remarkable evolution—from its origins as a 1920's vaudeville and movie palace to its status today as one of Florida's cultural treasures. The documentary will be accompanied by a forthcoming book on the Opera House's rich and colorful history, authored by renowned Sarasota historian Jeffrey LaHurd. For comprehensive information about the Sarasota Opera House and Centennial Celebrations, please visit www.sarasotaopera.org/Centennial.

Opera Lovers Weeks Subscription Packages: