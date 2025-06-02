Sarasota Opera Welcomes New Addition To Development Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Opera will welcome Matthew Glover to its Development Department. Glover joined the team on May 15 as Events and Corporate Officer. Glover brings a dynamic blend of performance and arts administration experience to his new role at Sarasota Opera.

A passionate advocate for the performing arts, he has spent over a decade working behind the scenes in development, artistic direction, marketing, and community engagement.

With a background in opera, musical theater and dance, he started his career as a performer and later served in multiple administrative and artistic roles at companies across the US, including as a director at Voices Carry in New York City, Associate Artistic Director and Director of Marketing at Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina, and most recently as Interim Director of Development at Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Glover will support Sarasota Opera's fundraising efforts, with a focus on donor relations, special events, and cultivating new partnerships to support the organization's mission and growth. He will also help lead the expansion of Signature Events, such as the annual Food & Wine Festival and the Moonlight & Melodies dinner series, along with preparations for the company's milestone celebration: the 100th anniversary of the historic Sarasota Opera House in April 2026.

“I got my very first paycheck when I was eleven years old for singing and performing in an opera. I have always had a love for, and a career in, the arts,” said Glover. “I look forward to all the events scheduled for this season, but most notably, I am excited to help celebrate 100 years of the Opera House and focus on planning those events.”

